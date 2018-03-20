Tuesday Morning Weather: Warmer And Breezy Today

Today's Forecast:
Very simple and nice forecast for southern Colorado today as a warm jet stream ridge builds to our west and we grab some of that nice air! We'll start with sunny skies but as the day builds and temperatures warm up clouds will fill in, no rain or snow is expected to fall from the clouds. The winds will increase by the end of the day with a few gusts up to the mid 20s possibly through the Pikes Peak region.
