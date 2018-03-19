Monday Morning Weather: Cool And Windy Today

Today's Forecast:
Overnight snow left slick spots through northern El Paso county but also west into the mountains for a few areas like Woodland Park. We will likely keep seeing a few flurries through the morning but the majority of the lower elevations will stay dry through the day today. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s over Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo.
