Monday Morning Weather: Warm Temperatures With A Few Showers West

Today should be pretty nice for most of southern Colorado, even those who have the chance for a few isolated showers. Nearly all of the lower elevations should stay dry today and fairly mild with Colorado Springs warming to the mid 50s and Pueblo closer to 60. Clouds will build in through the late afternoon and help keep overnight temperatures a few degrees more mild tonight.
