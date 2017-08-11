Your Healthy Family: How to best clean and treat scrapes and cuts

Besides the people who are sleep deprived, suffering from insomnia or those with undiagnosed sleep apnea, the other large large group of people struggling with good sleep health are those who may not understand the time of day their body is naturally programed to sleep during. Your body clock is known as your circadian rhythm.
Besides the people who are sleep deprived, suffering from insomnia or those with undiagnosed sleep apnea, the other large large group of people struggling with good sleep health are those who may not understand the time of day their body is naturally programed to sleep during. Your body clock is known as your circadian rhythm.
We're finishing up Sleep Awareness Week with an update on my personal quest to stop snoring that began nearly a year ago. I began this quest so that my wife could get a good night’s sleep and not be disturbed by my snoring, that at times can knock the paint off the walls.
We're finishing up Sleep Awareness Week with an update on my personal quest to stop snoring that began nearly a year ago. I began this quest so that my wife could get a good night’s sleep and not be disturbed by my snoring, that at times can knock the paint off the walls.
As part of National Sleep Awareness Week we're talking with sleep doctor Timothy Rummel with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, who says the vast majority of people who may have an undiagnosed sleep condition fall into a few basic categories. “I think the first group of is basically the group that are chronically sleep deprived.
As part of National Sleep Awareness Week we're talking with sleep doctor Timothy Rummel with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, who says the vast majority of people who may have an undiagnosed sleep condition fall into a few basic categories. “I think the first group of is basically the group that are chronically sleep deprived.
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. When Officers arrived at the home, they found 53-year old Michael Porter, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A family fight leads to the death of man in a home in Fountain overnight. Police were called to the home at 100 Cherry Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night. When Officers arrived at the home, they found 53-year old Michael Porter, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Today's Forecast:
Very simple and nice forecast for southern Colorado today as a warm jet stream ridge builds to our west and we grab some of that nice air! We'll start with sunny skies but as the day builds and temperatures warm up clouds will fill in, no rain or snow is expected to fall from the clouds. The winds will increase by the end of the day with a few gusts up to the mid 20s possibly through the Pikes Peak region.
Today's Forecast:
Very simple and nice forecast for southern Colorado today as a warm jet stream ridge builds to our west and we grab some of that nice air! We'll start with sunny skies but as the day builds and temperatures warm up clouds will fill in, no rain or snow is expected to fall from the clouds. The winds will increase by the end of the day with a few gusts up to the mid 20s possibly through the Pikes Peak region.