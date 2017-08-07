Your Healthy Family: What is the difference between breast milk and formula?

On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.

On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.

The time change and interruption of sleep patterns can lead to a spike in migraine headaches

The time change and interruption of sleep patterns can lead to a spike in migraine headaches

The time change and interruption of sleep patterns can lead to a spike in migraine headaches

The time change and interruption of sleep patterns can lead to a spike in migraine headaches

This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.

This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.

This new medical helicopter is more powerful, faster and can fly higher than the Memorial Star that served our region for 15 years

This new medical helicopter is more powerful, faster and can fly higher than the Memorial Star that served our region for 15 years

A ride in a medical helicopter as a patient is something none of us ever want to experience. If you are severely injured or critically ill transport by helicopter to the hospital can often save lives. In southern Colorado UCHealth Memorial is retiring the old medical helicopter “Memorial Star” as the new “LifeLine” medical helicopter comes on line. The Airbus H-125 is the newest air asset in UCHealth’s LifeLine fleet. The s...