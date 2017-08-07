Your Healthy Family: What is the difference between breast milk and formula?

Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:52:35 GMT
The time change and interruption of sleep patterns can lead to a spike in migraine headaches
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
Friday, March 9 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-03-09 14:15:46 GMT
This new medical helicopter is more powerful, faster and can fly higher than the Memorial Star that served our region for 15 years
A ride in a medical helicopter as a patient is something none of us ever want to experience. If you are severely injured or critically ill transport by helicopter to the hospital can often save lives. In southern Colorado UCHealth Memorial is retiring the old medical helicopter “Memorial Star” as the new “LifeLine” medical helicopter comes on line. The Airbus H-125 is the newest air asset in UCHealth’s LifeLine fleet. The s...
On the heels of flu season be on the look out for RSV in kids
This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.
Thursday, March 8 2018 7:59 AM EST2018-03-08 12:59:27 GMT
If you like to sleep in and go to bed late, adjusting to daylight saving time over a few days can lessen the shock to your body
As you think about the switch to Daylight Saving Time and losing an hour of sleep this weekend, does it fill you with a sense of dread or do you just plow through it? Dr. Timothy Rummel a sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with Pulmonary Associates and UCHealth Memorial says the spring forward time change is the hardest of the two and there is data to back that up. “If you track overall car accidents, and you track job accidents, and you track job performance there is...
