Your Healthy Family: Recovery bags for cancer patients

For years, experts have recommended that young children limit their screen time. Now, for many children, the size of the screen is changing – from televisions to tablets and phones. A recent national survey says that as many as 42 percent of young children have access to their own tablets. Likewise, 98 percent of U.S. homes with children under the age of 8 have mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
Chronic wounds can plague the elderly and even leading in some cases to amputation.
Ulcers are a major part of the epidemic of chronic wounds that affect the elderly population.
It’s estimated that more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest in the country each year. Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, properly can save someone’s life in these situations. But according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans said they knew how to perform bystander CPR.
As we move into March we're putting a bow on Heart Health Month by highlighting the level of cardiovascular care available in Colorado Springs at UCHealth Memorial. Dr. Peter Walinsky is the senior medical director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Memorial who says it's among the best in the nation. “Our results in treating patients with complicated dissections and complicated aortic root pathology are excellent."
Today's Forecast:
Strong winds, although not as bad as yesterday, return to the forecast this afternoon prompting a return of Red Flag Warnings to our eastern plains. The cool air that was brought in Monday won't be pushed out of the state just yet and that means we'll see a general return to the 40s and 50s through the area.
Extended screen time for young eyes can cause vision problems during key development years.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
