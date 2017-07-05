Your Healthy Family: Best relief from a painful sunburn

This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.
For years, experts have recommended that young children limit their screen time. Now, for many children, the size of the screen is changing – from televisions to tablets and phones. A recent national survey says that as many as 42 percent of young children have access to their own tablets. Likewise, 98 percent of U.S. homes with children under the age of 8 have mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.
Chronic wounds can plague the elderly and even leading in some cases to amputation.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
