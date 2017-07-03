Your Healthy Family: How UCHealth helps you, by helping their employees with compassion fatigue

On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.

This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.

A ride in a medical helicopter as a patient is something none of us ever want to experience. If you are severely injured or critically ill transport by helicopter to the hospital can often save lives. In southern Colorado UCHealth Memorial is retiring the old medical helicopter “Memorial Star” as the new “LifeLine” medical helicopter comes on line. The Airbus H-125 is the newest air asset in UCHealth’s LifeLine fleet. The s...

This new medical helicopter is more powerful, faster and can fly higher than the Memorial Star that served our region for 15 years

This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.

On the heels of flu season be on the look out for RSV in kids

If you like to sleep in and go to bed late, adjusting to daylight saving time over a few days can lessen the shock to your body

As you think about the switch to Daylight Saving Time and losing an hour of sleep this weekend, does it fill you with a sense of dread or do you just plow through it? Dr. Timothy Rummel a sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with Pulmonary Associates and UCHealth Memorial says the spring forward time change is the hardest of the two and there is data to back that up. “If you track overall car accidents, and you track job accidents, and you track job performance there is...