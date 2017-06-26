Your Healthy Family: Who Colorado Springs mom climbs for courage

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. A traumatic brain injury can be one the most challenging injuries to recover from. It often requires a person to relearn how to function on some of the most basic levels. Small habits are often monumental challenges to relearn.
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. A traumatic brain injury can be one the most challenging injuries to recover from. It often requires a person to relearn how to function on some of the most basic levels. Small habits are often monumental challenges to relearn.
We have all likely heard the recommendations from the American Dental Association to have our teeth cleaned and checked twice a year. That is also generally what most dental insurance programs will pay for. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says while the recommendation is a safe one for many people, as we age it’s important to know the different categories we can transition into.
We have all likely heard the recommendations from the American Dental Association to have our teeth cleaned and checked twice a year. That is also generally what most dental insurance programs will pay for. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says while the recommendation is a safe one for many people, as we age it’s important to know the different categories we can transition into.
We share so many incredible stories in modern medicine in Your Healthy Family. Some stories people chalk up to divine intervention and other people simply as being in the right place at the right time. Weather you call it a miracle or luck, whatever it is happened to Jessie Wilson in December of 2016.
We share so many incredible stories in modern medicine in Your Healthy Family. Some stories people chalk up to divine intervention and other people simply as being in the right place at the right time. Weather you call it a miracle or luck, whatever it is happened to Jessie Wilson in December of 2016.
In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues. The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield.
In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues. The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield.
Quiet weather for Good Friday, with a cloudy start, but breezy westerly winds midday result in temps some 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Quiet weather for Good Friday, with a cloudy start, but breezy westerly winds midday result in temps some 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Biggest issues this morning are chilly temps, and the need to scrape your windshield this morning.
Biggest issues this morning are chilly temps, and the need to scrape your windshield this morning.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.