Your Healthy Family: Benefits of Salt Therapy

As we move into March we're putting a bow on Heart Health Month by highlighting the level of cardiovascular care available in Colorado Springs at UCHealth Memorial. Dr. Peter Walinsky is the senior medical director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Memorial who says it's among the best in the nation. “Our results in treating patients with complicated dissections and complicated aortic root pathology are excellent."
Seventy-year-old Terry Douglass is a retired pastor here in Colorado Springs and is living a grateful life, after his health took a turn in March of 2017.
As we come to the end of Heart Health Month, we’re talking about aortic dissection with Dr. Peter Walinsky, the senior medical director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at UCHealth Memorial. Dr. Walinsky explains, “Aortic dissection is where the aorta actually cracks. There are three layers of the aorta and the blood will travel in between the layers."
The vast majority of women will use some method of contraception during their lifetime. Despite there being 37 million in the United States who are currently on birth control, many still worry about potential side effects. Depression is a common concern for many women, but a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is putting patients at ease
As part of Heart Health Month, we're cooking with a cardiologist in this edition of Your Healthy Family.
While the results speak for themselves, Dr. Walinsky is a passionate advocate for the level of care now available at UCHealth Memorial. “We feel very strongly that this is the place for people like that to come."
Colorado Springs firefighters are currently investigating the storm drain system at northbound I-25 and W. Bijou St. after finding smoke coming from an open manhole.
Pueblo Police are asking for help to identify two masked men who robbed an AT&T store off of W. Northern Avenue Thursday morning.
