Your Healthy Family: The most important step in stroke treatment

On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.
This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.