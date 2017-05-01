Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: 5Health Fair continues this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The 5Health Fair wraps up next Saturday May 6th, in Texas Creek.

  Your Healthy Family: Team approach is key in palliative care

    Palliative care is care that focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, as well as the physical and emotional stress for people living with a terminal diagnosis.  It can often be too much for a primary care doctor to manage. 

  Your Healthy Family: Mouth and heart connected when it comes to health

    People that might be genetically predisposed to diabetes heart disease family history of blood cancers oral cancers anything where the immune system can be compromised, having oral infection or an increased amount of those bad materials that are going to the rest of the body are contributing to those infections.

  Your Healthy Family: Use Olympics to get kids active and moving

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-02-20 15:11:36 GMT
    Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating. But during the Olympics, parents can channel the energy of sports to get their children active, even if it’s indoors. 

