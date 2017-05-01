Your Healthy Family: 5Health Fair continues this Saturday

Palliative care is care that focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, as well as the physical and emotional stress for people living with a terminal diagnosis. It can often be too much for a primary care doctor to manage.
People that might be genetically predisposed to diabetes heart disease family history of blood cancers oral cancers anything where the immune system can be compromised, having oral infection or an increased amount of those bad materials that are going to the rest of the body are contributing to those infections.
Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating. But during the Olympics, parents can channel the energy of sports to get their children active, even if it’s indoors.
When someone goes into cardiac arrest and first responders can’t shock their heart back into rhythm, there’s virtually no chance of survival. However, a new protocol being tested at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is already saving lives.
Our story ties into heart health month and helping you get back on track if your resolution for perfect attendance at the gym has failed. “I think too many times we use the gym as an excuse.” says Dr. Patrick Carter who specializes in family medicine at UCHealth Sunflower clinic in Colorado Springs.
A threat at Pueblo County High School this week have students, staff and administrators on high alert.
Thousands of Fort Carson soldiers are set to deploy this Spring to Afghanistan. As Rob Quirk reports, they've trained for months and the Mountain Post is helping to prepare families.
