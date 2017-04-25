Your Healthy Family: Surviving HPV throat cancer

Seventy-year-old Terry Douglass is a retired pastor here in Colorado Springs and is living a grateful life, after his health took a turn in March of 2017.
Seventy-year-old Terry Douglass is a retired pastor here in Colorado Springs and is living a grateful life, after his health took a turn in March of 2017.
As we come to the end of Heart Health Month, we’re talking about aortic dissection with Dr. Peter Walinsky, the senior medical director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at UCHealth Memorial. Dr. Walinsky explains, “Aortic dissection is where the aorta actually cracks. There are three layers of the aorta and the blood will travel in between the layers."
As we come to the end of Heart Health Month, we’re talking about aortic dissection with Dr. Peter Walinsky, the senior medical director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at UCHealth Memorial. Dr. Walinsky explains, “Aortic dissection is where the aorta actually cracks. There are three layers of the aorta and the blood will travel in between the layers."
The vast majority of women will use some method of contraception during their lifetime. Despite there being 37 million in the United States who are currently on birth control, many still worry about potential side effects. Depression is a common concern for many women, but a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is putting patients at ease
The vast majority of women will use some method of contraception during their lifetime. Despite there being 37 million in the United States who are currently on birth control, many still worry about potential side effects. Depression is a common concern for many women, but a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is putting patients at ease
As part of Heart Health Month, we're cooking with a cardiologist in this edition of Your Healthy Family.
As part of Heart Health Month, we're cooking with a cardiologist in this edition of Your Healthy Family.
We're talking more about the flu vaccine in this Your Healthy Family. First there is some good news if you make sure your kids vaccinated but struggle with them getting a shot. After a two-year absence flumist could be available again next flu season. Doctors stopped offering the needle free option when it was found to be ineffective.
We're talking more about the flu vaccine in this Your Healthy Family. First there is some good news if you make sure your kids vaccinated but struggle with them getting a shot. After a two-year absence flumist could be available again next flu season. Doctors stopped offering the needle free option when it was found to be ineffective.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
A college baseball coach in Texas is facing backlash for turning away a student simply because he's from Colorado.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned land around the Arkansas River near N. Pueblo Blvd. and 11th Street Wednesday night.