Your Healthy Family: Walk with a Doc starts Saturday in Colorado Springs

We share so many incredible stories in modern medicine in Your Healthy Family. Some stories people chalk up to divine intervention and other people simply as being in the right place at the right time. Weather you call it a miracle or luck, whatever it is happened to Jessie Wilson in December of 2016.
We share so many incredible stories in modern medicine in Your Healthy Family. Some stories people chalk up to divine intervention and other people simply as being in the right place at the right time. Weather you call it a miracle or luck, whatever it is happened to Jessie Wilson in December of 2016.
We have all likely heard the recommendations from the American Dental Association to have our teeth cleaned and checked twice a year. That is also generally what most dental insurance programs will pay for. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says while the recommendation is a safe one for many people, as we age it’s important to know the different categories we can transition into.
We have all likely heard the recommendations from the American Dental Association to have our teeth cleaned and checked twice a year. That is also generally what most dental insurance programs will pay for. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says while the recommendation is a safe one for many people, as we age it’s important to know the different categories we can transition into.
In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues. The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield.
In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues. The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield.
In this story we're asking how do you stay motivated to be active? Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who urges people to be active year around, by joining a club or sports league. It doesn’t matter how young or old you are or what the club or activity may be says Dr. Tullberg.
In this story we're asking how do you stay motivated to be active? Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who urges people to be active year around, by joining a club or sports league. It doesn’t matter how young or old you are or what the club or activity may be says Dr. Tullberg.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.
School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.