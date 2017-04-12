Your Healthy Family: Oral cancer month and free screenings

As part of Heart Health Month, we're cooking with a cardiologist in this edition of Your Healthy Family.
As part of Heart Health Month, we're cooking with a cardiologist in this edition of Your Healthy Family.
We're talking more about the flu vaccine in this Your Healthy Family. First there is some good news if you make sure your kids vaccinated but struggle with them getting a shot. After a two-year absence flumist could be available again next flu season. Doctors stopped offering the needle free option when it was found to be ineffective.
We're talking more about the flu vaccine in this Your Healthy Family. First there is some good news if you make sure your kids vaccinated but struggle with them getting a shot. After a two-year absence flumist could be available again next flu season. Doctors stopped offering the needle free option when it was found to be ineffective.
Palliative care is care that focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, as well as the physical and emotional stress for people living with a terminal diagnosis. It can often be too much for a primary care doctor to manage.
Palliative care is care that focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, as well as the physical and emotional stress for people living with a terminal diagnosis. It can often be too much for a primary care doctor to manage.
People that might be genetically predisposed to diabetes heart disease family history of blood cancers oral cancers anything where the immune system can be compromised, having oral infection or an increased amount of those bad materials that are going to the rest of the body are contributing to those infections.
People that might be genetically predisposed to diabetes heart disease family history of blood cancers oral cancers anything where the immune system can be compromised, having oral infection or an increased amount of those bad materials that are going to the rest of the body are contributing to those infections.
Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating. But during the Olympics, parents can channel the energy of sports to get their children active, even if it’s indoors.
Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating. But during the Olympics, parents can channel the energy of sports to get their children active, even if it’s indoors.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.