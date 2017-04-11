Your Healthy Family: Cry it out not harmful to infants

We have all likely heard the recommendations from the American Dental Association to have our teeth cleaned and checked twice a year. That is also generally what most dental insurance programs will pay for. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says while the recommendation is a safe one for many people, as we age it’s important to know the different categories we can transition into.
In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues. The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield.
In this story we're asking how do you stay motivated to be active? Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who urges people to be active year around, by joining a club or sports league. It doesn’t matter how young or old you are or what the club or activity may be says Dr. Tullberg.
We're finishing up Sleep Awareness Week with an update on my personal quest to stop snoring that began nearly a year ago. I began this quest so that my wife could get a good night’s sleep and not be disturbed by my snoring, that at times can knock the paint off the walls.
Besides the people who are sleep deprived, suffering from insomnia or those with undiagnosed sleep apnea, the other large large group of people struggling with good sleep health are those who may not understand the time of day their body is naturally programed to sleep during. Your body clock is known as your circadian rhythm.
A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.
Friday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a deceased person at the Colorado Springs Airport.
