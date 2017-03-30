News 5 Investigates: Is your parking lot ADA compliant?

Playing club baseball is big business. Parents regularly spend thousands of dollars a year to get their kids training and extra time that they see as critical in getting the attention of college recruiters.
Movie theaters nationwide have enhanced safety in the wake of the theater shooting in Aurora back in 2012. Just last month, you may recall Cinemark banned people from bringing large bags into theaters, but now there are new concerns over whether people could safely evacuate the Pueblo Tinseltown theater in the event of an unfortunate emergency. Some moviegoers say exit signs aren't visible in the dark theater and claim their complaints are being ignored. A co...
Sales of bullet-resistant backpacks and clothing for children have spiked following the recent mass shooting at a Florida High School.
School shootings around the nation are prompting more parents to arm their children with bullet resistant backpacks, but do they really work?
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
The United States Postal Service lost a customer's watch back in February 2017. So far, USPS refused to make things right.
The list of Colorado's healthiest counties is out and there's some surprising results!
You don't have to achieve at the high level of Dr. Tullberg, who recently was crowned Indoor National pole vault champion, to get the social and physical benefits of being part of a sports club.
Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of three felonies and one misdemeanor count months after a News 5 investigation caused Canon City Police to open an investigation.
The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in, the police said early Wednesday.
