Your Healthy Family: Where to begin treating back pain

We're finishing up Sleep Awareness Week with an update on my personal quest to stop snoring that began nearly a year ago. I began this quest so that my wife could get a good night’s sleep and not be disturbed by my snoring, that at times can knock the paint off the walls.
We're finishing up Sleep Awareness Week with an update on my personal quest to stop snoring that began nearly a year ago. I began this quest so that my wife could get a good night’s sleep and not be disturbed by my snoring, that at times can knock the paint off the walls.
As part of National Sleep Awareness Week we're talking with sleep doctor Timothy Rummel with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, who says the vast majority of people who may have an undiagnosed sleep condition fall into a few basic categories. “I think the first group of is basically the group that are chronically sleep deprived.
As part of National Sleep Awareness Week we're talking with sleep doctor Timothy Rummel with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, who says the vast majority of people who may have an undiagnosed sleep condition fall into a few basic categories. “I think the first group of is basically the group that are chronically sleep deprived.
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
On March 11 we ‘spring forward’ as Daylight Saving Time begins. Many of us look forward to brighter days, but the time change can be a real headache for some people. Emad Estemalik, M.D., a headache specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said losing an hour of sleep can bring misery for people who struggle with migraine headaches.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
This week is National Sleep Awareness Week. If your one of the lucky ones and you don't struggle falling asleep waking up or getting the amount of sleep you need, this week isn't for you.
Today's Forecast:
Overnight snow left slick spots through northern El Paso county but also west into the mountains for a few areas like Woodland Park. We will likely keep seeing a few flurries through the morning but the majority of the lower elevations will stay dry through the day today. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s over Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo.
Today's Forecast:
Overnight snow left slick spots through northern El Paso county but also west into the mountains for a few areas like Woodland Park. We will likely keep seeing a few flurries through the morning but the majority of the lower elevations will stay dry through the day today. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw over the weekend with highs in the mid 40s over Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.